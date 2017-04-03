Meet the Candidates: Melissaa s Donna West focused on green spaces for election
Donna West, 57, is one of four candidates running for Melissa City Council Place 5. She moved to Melissa in August of 2015 from McKinney and works as a real estate agent for Ebby Haliday in Frisco. She's a mother of two daughters - one is an office manager in Dallas and the other a kindergarten teacher in Frisco.
