McKinney Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2150 to host 7th Annual Veterans Memorial Golf Tournament
On Friday, May 12, 2017, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lone Star Post 2150, will host its 7th annual golf tournament at WestRidge Golf Course, 9055 North Cotton Ridge Rd., McKinney, TX 75070. This tournament is a fundraiser for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2150 and the Collin County Veterans Memorial Park in McKinney, which honors the 377 fallen soldiers of Collin County.
