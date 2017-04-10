McKinney Urban Transit District votes to re-establish public transit
The McKinney Urban Transit District board voted on policies to re-establish limited public transportation services in the McKinney Urbanized Area during their Wednesday board meeting. The Urban Transit District board currently includes all members of City Council and representatives from Celina, Lowry Crossing, Melissa and Princeton.
