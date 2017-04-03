McKinney surgeon sexually assaulted woman then asked what favorite part of visit was, police say
McKinney police arrested an orthopedic surgeon on suspicion that he rubbed and penetrated two female patients' genitals while they were under his care. Dr. Donald Okechukwu Ozumba, 44, faces two charges of sexual assault, according to court records.
