McKinney Police Department arrest local Orthopedic Surgeon for sexual ...
On March 31, 2017 at 3:34 p.m., the McKinney Police Department arrested a local Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Donald Okechukwu Ozumba at 8080 SH 121 #320, McKinney, TX 75070, for the charge of Sexual Assault x 2. We would like to encourage anyone who feels that they may be a victim of sexual assault involving Dr. Ozumba to contact Det.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coming out of closet (Sep '16)
|Sun
|xxx
|2
|Did Judge Chris Oldner 416th district court in ... (Jun '14)
|Sun
|beentheredonethat
|7
|Tour The McKinney Sex Club (Aug '08)
|Mar 25
|xxx
|9
|Will you be my sugar daddy? (Sep '16)
|Mar 23
|xxx
|4
|Collin County - Beware of Attorney Linda Risinger (Jul '11)
|Mar 19
|disgusted
|14
|Corruption in the Collin County Family Court Sy... (Sep '10)
|Mar 19
|tired2016
|84
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|Mar 18
|Hutchinson crooks
|56
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC