McKinney Police Department arrest local Orthopedic Surgeon for sexual ...

On March 31, 2017 at 3:34 p.m., the McKinney Police Department arrested a local Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Donald Okechukwu Ozumba at 8080 SH 121 #320, McKinney, TX 75070, for the charge of Sexual Assault x 2. We would like to encourage anyone who feels that they may be a victim of sexual assault involving Dr. Ozumba to contact Det.

