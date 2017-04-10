McKinney Performing Arts Center announces winners of Juried Art Show
The McKinney Performing Arts Center has announced the winners of its sixth annual Juried Art Show. Seventy artists from 34 cities across the state entered submissions for the $8,000 purchase prize.
