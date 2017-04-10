McKinney City Council to hear present...

McKinney City Council to hear presentation on proposed resort hotel and conference center

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: North Texas e-News

During a joint-meeting on Tuesday, April 18, the City Council and McKinney Community Development Corporation will hear a discussion item regarding the proposed development of a resort hotel and conference center located in Craig Ranch. The public is invited to attend this joint-City Council and MCDC meeting to hear more about the proposed development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart... Thu Forest 4
Krisna temple Thu jack d ripper 2
Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07) Wed Jojo -realtor 131
News Tiny home addiction treatment community closer ... Wed addictionrehab100... 2
Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09) Apr 11 bromhead 157
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr 11 bromhead 1
Terri Bauer Needs to Resign (May '12) Apr 7 Anonymous 97
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,292,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC