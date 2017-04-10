McKinney City Council to hear presentation on proposed resort hotel and conference center
During a joint-meeting on Tuesday, April 18, the City Council and McKinney Community Development Corporation will hear a discussion item regarding the proposed development of a resort hotel and conference center located in Craig Ranch. The public is invited to attend this joint-City Council and MCDC meeting to hear more about the proposed development.
