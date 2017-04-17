Judge will stay on case despite Attor...

Judge will stay on case despite Attorney General Ken Paxton's request to boot him

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Dallas Morning News

The judge presiding over Attorney General Ken Paxton's criminal case has decided to remain on the job despite Paxton's requests he be removed. Judge George Gallagher will not step down, court clerk Tommie LaRue confirmed to The Dallas Morning News early Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi... 9 hr Bromhead 1
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Mon alexdeal 2
Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart... Apr 13 Forest 4
Krisna temple Apr 13 jack d ripper 2
Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07) Apr 12 Jojo -realtor 131
News Tiny home addiction treatment community closer ... Apr 12 addictionrehab100... 2
Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09) Apr 11 bromhead 157
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,824 • Total comments across all topics: 280,411,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC