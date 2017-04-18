How to become a McKinney firefighter
Do you have an interest in a career as a professional firefighter? Would you like to work for the McKinney Fire Department but aren't quite sure where to start? Find out more as the MFD hosts a pre-employment informational workshop May 18 at 6:00 p.m. in the Conference Center at the Collin College Center Park Campus, 2200 W. University Dr. The event will educate potential candidates about employment opportunities with MFD, pre-requisite requirements to take our entrance exam and how to navigate the overall hiring process.
