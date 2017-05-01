Grieving Mother
A grieving Oklahoma mother has reached out to the Truckload Carriers Association in hopes of locating a professional truck driver who stopped to help her fatally-injured daughter about 5:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 70 just west of Hugo in southwest Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said Dorothy Marko, 25, of Hugo was driving her truck on the highway when she ran off the road and overcorrected, causing her truck to cross the other side of the highway, crash into a tree and burst into flames.
Read more at Trucker.
