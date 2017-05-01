Grieving Mother

Grieving Mother

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Trucker

A grieving Oklahoma mother has reached out to the Truckload Carriers Association in hopes of locating a professional truck driver who stopped to help her fatally-injured daughter about 5:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 70 just west of Hugo in southwest Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said Dorothy Marko, 25, of Hugo was driving her truck on the highway when she ran off the road and overcorrected, causing her truck to cross the other side of the highway, crash into a tree and burst into flames.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Krisna temple Tue I P Standing 3
News After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ... Tue R Smith 2
Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14) Sun Crazy guy 9
Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15) Apr 21 Rei 57
News New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi... Apr 19 Bromhead 1
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr 17 alexdeal 2
Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart... Apr 13 Forest 4
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,100 • Total comments across all topics: 280,742,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC