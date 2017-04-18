Federal grand jury indicts McKinney m...

Federal grand jury indicts McKinney man charged with fraudulently...

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: North Texas e-News

An indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Dallas last week, and unsealed today, charges Moiz Mumtaz Ali, 36, of McKinney, Texas, with offenses related to his role in fraudulently obtaining and cashing 3,423 U.S. Treasury checks totaling approximately $16 million, announced John Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. Specifically, Ali is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, twenty-six counts of bank fraud, one count of theft of public money and property, two counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of failure to develop, implement, and maintain anti-money laundering program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ... Sat bromhead 1
Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15) Apr 21 Rei 57
News New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi... Apr 19 Bromhead 1
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr 17 alexdeal 2
Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart... Apr 13 Forest 4
Krisna temple Apr 13 jack d ripper 2
Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07) Apr 12 Jojo -realtor 131
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,332 • Total comments across all topics: 280,528,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC