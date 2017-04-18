Federal grand jury indicts McKinney man charged with fraudulently...
An indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Dallas last week, and unsealed today, charges Moiz Mumtaz Ali, 36, of McKinney, Texas, with offenses related to his role in fraudulently obtaining and cashing 3,423 U.S. Treasury checks totaling approximately $16 million, announced John Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. Specifically, Ali is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, twenty-six counts of bank fraud, one count of theft of public money and property, two counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of failure to develop, implement, and maintain anti-money laundering program.
