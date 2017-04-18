Dallas Converting Busy Uptown Streets to Two-Way
Business leaders in Dallas' Uptown neighborhood have continued to work on a plan that would convert long stretches of two busy streets from one-way traffic to two-way. Months after city council members gave the initial go-ahead, business leaders in Dallas' Uptown neighborhood have continued to work on a plan that would convert long stretches of two busy streets from one-way traffic to two-way.
