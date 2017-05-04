Cultural Music Series begins May 6 in...

Cultural Music Series begins May 6 in McKinney

Sunday Apr 30

McKinney's Parks and Recreation Department will kick off its annual Cultural Music Series beginning May 6 with a Cinco De Mayo Fiesta. The final concert for this season is on June 24 and will feature Texas country favorites.

