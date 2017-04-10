Crime 15 mins ago 11:43 a.m.Paxton trial moved to Harris County
A judge has decided to move Attorney General Ken Paxton's trial to Harris County after granting the special prosecutors' motion last month to move it out of Collin County. Paxton was indicted in 2015 by a grand jury on two counts of securities fraud over his dealings with a McKinney tech start-up named Servergy.
