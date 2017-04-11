Continue reading McKinney surgeon arrested again on four new sexual assault charges
A McKinney surgeon arrested last week on suspicion of sexually assaulting two female patients has been arrested again on four new sexual assault charges. McKinney police arrested Dr. Donald Ozumba, 44, on Tuesday and booked at the Collin County jail, where his combined bail was set at $100,000.
