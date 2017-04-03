Community gathers together for annual...

Community gathers together for annual Texas Trash-Off

Residents can help keep McKinney beautiful during the ninth annual Texas Trash-Off event hosted by the City of McKinney Saturday, April 8. The event coincides with the Don't Mess with Texas Trash-Off, the largest single day cleanup event in the state. Residents, civic groups, schools, businesses, homeowner associations and faith-based organizations are invited to pick up litter along roadways and creeks within the city during this community event.

