Community gathers together for annual Texas Trash-Off

Residents can help keep McKinney beautiful during the ninth annual Texas Trash-Off event hosted by the City of McKinney Saturday, April 8. The event coincides with the Don't Mess with Texas Trash-Off, the largest single day cleanup event in the state. Residents, civic groups, schools, businesses, homeowner associations and faith-based organizations are invited to pick up litter along roadways and creeks within the city during this community event.

