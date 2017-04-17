ComedySportz Announces Grand Opening ...

ComedySportz Announces Grand Opening of New Comedy Theatre in McKinney, TX

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WebWire

'ComedySportz is thrilled to bring its distinctive blend of fast-paced comedy to the city of McKinney,' said Von Daniel, Owner & Managing Director. 'The Comedy Arena will be a place where you can bring your friends and family to have a good time and enjoy a fun night out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... 20 hr alexdeal 2
Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart... Apr 13 Forest 4
Krisna temple Apr 13 jack d ripper 2
Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07) Apr 12 Jojo -realtor 131
News Tiny home addiction treatment community closer ... Apr 12 addictionrehab100... 2
Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09) Apr 11 bromhead 157
Terri Bauer Needs to Resign (May '12) Apr 7 Anonymous 97
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,884 • Total comments across all topics: 280,381,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC