Briefly in DentonTime

ArtWear 2017, the annual juried exhibition in the fashion design program at the University of North Texas, will feature graduating seniors work including the Joan of Ark-inspired garments made by Brittnie Grono -- 6 p.m. May 6 in the UNT Union Ballroom. ArtWear 2017, the annual juried exhibition in the fashion design program at the University of North Texas, will feature graduating seniors work including the hand-painted and beaded work of Sara Bennack -- 6 p.m. May 6 in the UNT Union Ballroom.

