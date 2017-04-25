Attorney General Ken Paxton digs in h...

Attorney General Ken Paxton digs in heels, continues to demand new...

Tuesday Apr 25

Attorney General Ken Paxton has repeated his request that a new judge be named to preside over his criminal cases, saying he "has not and will not" allow the judge to remain involved. On Monday, Paxton's lawyers sent Harris County District Clerk Chris Daniel a letter asking him to replace Judge George Gallagher.

