Arts in Bloom and Wine Festival underway in McKinney

Historic downtown McKinney has become a year-round entertainment destination but this weekend is remarkable even in a town that prides itself on being Unique By Nature. Painters, jewelers, potters, woodworkers -- working artists from every genre imaginable fill the McKinney Square with displays inside booths that encircle McKinney Performing Arts Center, while other artists set up a canvas on the sidewalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.