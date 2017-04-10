Arts in Bloom and Wine Festival underway in McKinney
Historic downtown McKinney has become a year-round entertainment destination but this weekend is remarkable even in a town that prides itself on being Unique By Nature. Painters, jewelers, potters, woodworkers -- working artists from every genre imaginable fill the McKinney Square with displays inside booths that encircle McKinney Performing Arts Center, while other artists set up a canvas on the sidewalk.
