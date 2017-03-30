Texas's Paxton Suffers Double Setback...

Texas's Paxton Suffers Double Setback as Criminal Trial Looms

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Bloomberg

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to reporters at a news conference outside the Supreme Court on June 9, 2016, in Washington. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was hit with a double-whammy in his criminal fraud case, as a judge took away his home court advantage and dismissed what may be the Republican's last chance to avoid a trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tour The McKinney Sex Club (Aug '08) Mar 25 xxx 9
Will you be my sugar daddy? (Sep '16) Mar 23 xxx 4
Collin County - Beware of Attorney Linda Risinger (Jul '11) Mar 19 disgusted 14
Corruption in the Collin County Family Court Sy... (Sep '10) Mar 19 tired2016 84
Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15) Mar 18 Hutchinson crooks 56
shooting on collins st, Mar 18 petrologics 1
News Tiny home addiction treatment community closer ... Mar 18 jpburke10 1
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,339 • Total comments across all topics: 279,990,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC