Texas couple marry at the cemetery to...

Texas couple marry at the cemetery to honor groom's father

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

A Texas couple tied the knot at the cemetery in a touching tribute to the groom's late father, who is buried on the premises. Paul and Emily Wilson, of McKinney, became husband and wife two weeks ago at Pecan Grove Cemetery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allen police: helping us or harassing us? (Aug '15) 9 hr UFO Conspiracy Guy 5
News Tour The McKinney Sex Club (Aug '08) 9 hr Dirty Old Man 8
Moving Companies Mar 6 RPMS 1
Transit bus line on mckinney Mar 1 BREN JETT 1
Will you be my sugar daddy? Feb 26 xxx 2
Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14) Feb 19 Crazy guy 7
The Truth about the Samaritan Inn (Nov '06) Feb 17 Tiredofhearinabtit 124
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,975 • Total comments across all topics: 279,457,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC