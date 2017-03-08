Texas couple marry at the cemetery to honor groom's father
A Texas couple tied the knot at the cemetery in a touching tribute to the groom's late father, who is buried on the premises. Paul and Emily Wilson, of McKinney, became husband and wife two weeks ago at Pecan Grove Cemetery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allen police: helping us or harassing us? (Aug '15)
|9 hr
|UFO Conspiracy Guy
|5
|Tour The McKinney Sex Club (Aug '08)
|9 hr
|Dirty Old Man
|8
|Moving Companies
|Mar 6
|RPMS
|1
|Transit bus line on mckinney
|Mar 1
|BREN JETT
|1
|Will you be my sugar daddy?
|Feb 26
|xxx
|2
|Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14)
|Feb 19
|Crazy guy
|7
|The Truth about the Samaritan Inn (Nov '06)
|Feb 17
|Tiredofhearinabtit
|124
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC