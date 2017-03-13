Study projects huge economic boost with congestion solution for U.S. Highway 380
A new study shows that making U. S. Highway 380 in Collin County a limited access highway would not only ease congestion along the busy roadway, but also provide a huge boost to the economy. The study by The Perryman Group concludes that the economic benefits of a highway with fewer intersections and access points far outweigh the loss from businesses that would have to move due to the expansion.
