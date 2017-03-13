Study backs limited-access conversion...

Study backs limited-access conversion for U.S. 380 in Collin County

Wednesday Mar 15

A Collin County study on the economic impact of turning U.S. Highway 380 into a limited-access highway may serve as a test case for other areas. As congestion continues to plague the county's major arteries, leaders are looking to build several major highways with service roads to solve their traffic woes.

McKinney, TX

