Pellet-gun potshots targeting cars on road land man in Collin County Jail
A 32-year-old man has been charged with a felony in connection with shooting car windshields with a pellet gun in Collin County. Benito Jose Resendiz was booked into the Collin County jail in connection with four reported incidents that someone shot windshields of moving cars along Country Club Road in Lucas outside of McKinney, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tour The McKinney Sex Club (Aug '08)
|Sat
|xxx
|9
|FREE Beautiful Koi Fish (Jul '11)
|Fri
|cyindy haines
|52
|Will you be my sugar daddy? (Sep '16)
|Mar 23
|xxx
|4
|Collin County - Beware of Attorney Linda Risinger (Jul '11)
|Mar 19
|disgusted
|14
|Corruption in the Collin County Family Court Sy... (Sep '10)
|Mar 19
|tired2016
|84
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|Mar 18
|Hutchinson crooks
|56
|shooting on collins st,
|Mar 18
|petrologics
|1
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC