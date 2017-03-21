Pellet-gun potshots targeting cars on road land man in Collin County Jail

A 32-year-old man has been charged with a felony in connection with shooting car windshields with a pellet gun in Collin County. Benito Jose Resendiz was booked into the Collin County jail in connection with four reported incidents that someone shot windshields of moving cars along Country Club Road in Lucas outside of McKinney, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.