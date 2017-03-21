Pellet-gun potshots targeting cars on...

Pellet-gun potshots targeting cars on road land man in Collin County Jail

Tuesday Mar 21

A 32-year-old man has been charged with a felony in connection with shooting car windshields with a pellet gun in Collin County. Benito Jose Resendiz was booked into the Collin County jail in connection with four reported incidents that someone shot windshields of moving cars along Country Club Road in Lucas outside of McKinney, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

