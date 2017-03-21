North Texas couple found dead in home after disturbance call

A husband and wife were found dead after a 911 call about a domestic disturbance in a home near McKinney, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies were called to the home in the 2200 block of The Crossings Drive in the small town of Lowry Crossing about 9:30 p.m., according to a sheriff's office news release.

