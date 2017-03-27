McKinney Urban Transit District to meet April 5

The McKinney Urban Transit District board will meet Wednesday, April 5 at 6:00 p.m. at the Council Chambers, 222 N. Tennessee St. to discuss next steps on public transportation within the McKinney Urbanized Area. At the last meeting Dallas Area Rapid Transit and Denton County Transportation Authority made presentations regarding what potential services are available and the funding required and the North Central Texas Council of Governments presented available federal funding for the McKinney Urbanized Area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.