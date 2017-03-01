McKinney takes step forward to bring ...

McKinney takes step forward to bring public transit back after more than yearlong absence

51 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

It's been more than a year since public transportation rolled out of Collin County, leaving residents who relied on it for rides to appointments and work stranded. Mayor Brian Loughmiller called the first meeting of the McKinney Urban Transit District Board on Tuesday a step forward to bring public transportation back to the city and its urbanized area , which includes Celina, Princeton, Melissa and Lowry Crossing.

