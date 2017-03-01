McKinney National Airport invites public to review master plan update

McKINNEY, Texas - The McKinney National Airport will hold two public open houses to review elements of its master plan update related to inventory, aviation demand forecasts and facility requirements. The open houses will be from 5:30-7 p.m. March 8 and 9 at the McKinney National Airport, The airport's master plan study aims to produce an efficient and environmentally conscious development plan to sustain healthy growth and service during the next 20 years.

