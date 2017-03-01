McKinney National Airport invites public to review master plan update
McKINNEY, Texas - The McKinney National Airport will hold two public open houses to review elements of its master plan update related to inventory, aviation demand forecasts and facility requirements. The open houses will be from 5:30-7 p.m. March 8 and 9 at the McKinney National Airport, The airport's master plan study aims to produce an efficient and environmentally conscious development plan to sustain healthy growth and service during the next 20 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transit bus line on mckinney
|15 hr
|BREN JETT
|1
|Will you be my sugar daddy?
|Feb 26
|xxx
|2
|Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14)
|Feb 19
|Crazy guy
|7
|The Truth about the Samaritan Inn (Nov '06)
|Feb 17
|Tiredofhearinabtit
|124
|Post OAK Apts in McKinney not safe
|Feb 12
|Angelina
|1
|Who Are the Bad Family Law Attorneys in Collin ... (Feb '10)
|Feb 12
|angel mama
|17
|North Creek (Mar '13)
|Feb 11
|Steve
|23
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC