McKinney holds public input meeting for FY18 budget
McKinney residents and stakeholders are invited to provide feedback as City of McKinney staff prepare the city's budget for Fiscal Year 2018 , which runs October 1, 2017 - September 30, 2018. The public is invited to attend a public input meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at City Hall, 222 N. Tennessee St. City staff will provide general information on the budget process and then meeting attendees will be asked to share what they would like to see funded in their neighborhoods and the community.
