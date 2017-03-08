McKinney City Council votes for downtown parking garage
McKinney City Council voted at their regular meeting Tuesday to begin the process of entering into a lease agreement with a private developer for the construction of a parking garage on the northeast corner of Virginia and Chestnut streets in Historic Downtown McKinney. Upon finalizing the lease, construction of the lot would begin this spring and is slated to be finished by the end of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|14 hr
|What an idiot
|54
|Who Are the Bad Family Law Attorneys in Collin ... (Feb '10)
|Fri
|Lynn
|18
|Are they alive
|Fri
|Fish for life
|1
|FREE Beautiful Koi Fish (Jul '11)
|Fri
|Fish for life
|49
|Will you be my sugar daddy? (Sep '16)
|Fri
|xxx
|3
|Tour The McKinney Sex Club (Aug '08)
|Mar 10
|Dirty Old Man
|8
|Moving Companies
|Mar 6
|RPMS
|1
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC