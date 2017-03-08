McKinney City Council votes for downt...

McKinney City Council votes for downtown parking garage

Wednesday Mar 8

McKinney City Council voted at their regular meeting Tuesday to begin the process of entering into a lease agreement with a private developer for the construction of a parking garage on the northeast corner of Virginia and Chestnut streets in Historic Downtown McKinney. Upon finalizing the lease, construction of the lot would begin this spring and is slated to be finished by the end of the year.

