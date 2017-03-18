Man entering jail tries to stash meth...

Man entering jail tries to stash meth 'where the sun doesn't shine,'...

A man who was being booked into jail tried to smuggle in 7.5 grams of meth by hiding it in his body Thursday, the Collin County Sheriff's Office said. Charles Erwin Davis of McKinney was initially arrested near U.S. Highway 380 and North College Street on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a report from the sheriff's office.

