Investors snap up high-profile McKinney shopping center

Thursday Mar 2

An investment partnership has purchased a McKinney shopping center just yards away from the city's mixed-use Gateway project. The 128,000-square-foot Craig Crossing retail center on U.S. Highway 75 and Eldorado Parkway was purchased by Centcom Realty and Vantage Llc.

