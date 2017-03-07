Hwy. 380 wreck results in multiple fatalities
Traffic in the Princeton and McKinney area was snarled for more than six hours after a four-car, multiple fatality accident occurred on Hwy. 380 near CR 330, west of Bridgefarmer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Princeton Hearld.
Comments
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allen police: helping us or harassing us? (Aug '15)
|Wed
|xxx
|4
|Moving Companies
|Mar 6
|RPMS
|1
|Transit bus line on mckinney
|Mar 1
|BREN JETT
|1
|Will you be my sugar daddy?
|Feb 26
|xxx
|2
|Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14)
|Feb 19
|Crazy guy
|7
|The Truth about the Samaritan Inn (Nov '06)
|Feb 17
|Tiredofhearinabtit
|124
|Post OAK Apts in McKinney not safe
|Feb 12
|Angelina
|1
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC