Help us kick-off Empty Bowls McKinney

Empty Bowls McKinney is returning for its 6th annual fundraising event to help end hunger. And the kick-off for this event is the "Meet the Artist" celebration to be held Friday, April 7, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Orisons Art and Framing on 110 E. Louisiana St., Suite A in McKinney.

