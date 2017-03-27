Habitat for Humanity of South Collin County dedicates new home
Habitat for Humanity of South Collin County Home Dedication Event was held on Friday, March 24. This dedication marked Capital One's fourth home build for Habitat for Humanity of South Collin County. The homeowners are Maria Reynosa and her 12-year-old daughter, Carmen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tour The McKinney Sex Club (Aug '08)
|Mar 25
|xxx
|9
|FREE Beautiful Koi Fish (Jul '11)
|Mar 24
|cyindy haines
|52
|Will you be my sugar daddy? (Sep '16)
|Mar 23
|xxx
|4
|Collin County - Beware of Attorney Linda Risinger (Jul '11)
|Mar 19
|disgusted
|14
|Corruption in the Collin County Family Court Sy... (Sep '10)
|Mar 19
|tired2016
|84
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|Mar 18
|Hutchinson crooks
|56
|shooting on collins st,
|Mar 18
|petrologics
|1
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC