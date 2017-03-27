DD and the Studebakers return to rock...

DD and the Studebakers return to rock downtown McKinney

Wear your bobby socks and poodle skirts as you relive the classic era of 1950s rock 'n' roll with DD and the Studebakers at 7:00 p.m. April 1 at the McKinney Performing Arts Center . The house will be rockin' as you toe tap, dance and sing along to jukebox favorites by Chuck Berry, Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison, Brenda Lee, Fats Domino, Bill Haley and the Comets and many more.

