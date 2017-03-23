Crime 5 mins ago 6:50 a.m.Police in standoff after chasing burglary suspect up U.S. 75
Police are in a standoff with a burglary suspect after they say he fired shots at them and led them on a chase. It started at a Lamborghini dealership in Richardson at about 3 a.m. when officers were called about an attempted burglary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FREE Beautiful Koi Fish (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|cyindy haines
|52
|Will you be my sugar daddy? (Sep '16)
|Thu
|xxx
|4
|Collin County - Beware of Attorney Linda Risinger (Jul '11)
|Mar 19
|disgusted
|14
|Corruption in the Collin County Family Court Sy... (Sep '10)
|Mar 19
|tired2016
|84
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|Mar 18
|Hutchinson crooks
|56
|shooting on collins st,
|Mar 18
|petrologics
|1
|Tiny home addiction treatment community closer ...
|Mar 18
|jpburke10
|1
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC