Continue reading Judge tosses civil fraud charges against Attorney General Ken Paxton

A federal judge has thrown out civil fraud charges against Ken Paxton, a huge win for the attorney general but one that will have no direct impact on his ongoing criminal case. U.S. District Court Amos L. Mazzant on Thursday cleared Paxton of any wrongdoing, saying the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against him failed to prove that Paxton defrauded investors in a McKinney technology startup by failing to disclose that he was being paid a commission off their stock purchases.

