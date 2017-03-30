Continue reading Dallas firms team on first San Antonio tower in 30 years
KDC, the commercial builder that's developing Toyota's new headquarters in Plano and State Farm Insurance's Richardson campus, is building the 23-story Frost Tower. KDC's partners in the deal are Dallas hotel firm TRT Holdings and Weston Urban, a San Antonio real estate investment company.
Read more at Dallas Morning News.
