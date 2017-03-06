Collin County Master Gardeners Association present The Garden Show March 18-19
The seventh annual event will be blooming with new and creative ideas, classes, vendors, and activities for the whole family. Discover inspiration and learn more about North Texas gardening, and Earth-Kind gardening principles from some of the state's top horticulture experts.
