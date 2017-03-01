City of McKinney updates timing on ONE McKinney 2040 Comprehensive Plan

At the Feb. 20 McKinney City Council Work Session, city council reviewed recent transportation planning initiatives and their impact on the completion of the ONE McKinney 2040 Comprehensive Plan Update. During the meeting, McKinney City Council discussed the development of the city's Master Thoroughfare Plan with regard to the concept of a new controlled-access facility as an option to address regional mobility pressures and alleviate anticipated future traffic concerns on U.S. 380 .

