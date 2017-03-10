$10,500 in cash and purchase prizes t...

$10,500 in cash and purchase prizes to be awarded at Juried Art Show in historic downtown McKinney

The McKinney Performing Arts Center and the Arts and Music Guild are now accepting artwork submissions for its Juried Art Show in April. Submissions will be juried by a four-person panel, and prize winners will by Robert Jessup, Chair of the Department of Studio Art at UNT, College of Visual Arts & Design.

