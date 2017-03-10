$10,500 in cash and purchase prizes to be awarded at Juried Art Show in historic downtown McKinney
The McKinney Performing Arts Center and the Arts and Music Guild are now accepting artwork submissions for its Juried Art Show in April. Submissions will be juried by a four-person panel, and prize winners will by Robert Jessup, Chair of the Department of Studio Art at UNT, College of Visual Arts & Design.
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FREE Beautiful Koi Fish (Jul '11)
|10 hr
|Fishman1
|50
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|Mar 13
|xxx
|55
|Who Are the Bad Family Law Attorneys in Collin ... (Feb '10)
|Mar 10
|Lynn
|18
|Are they alive
|Mar 10
|Fish for life
|1
|Will you be my sugar daddy? (Sep '16)
|Mar 10
|xxx
|3
|Allen police: helping us or harassing us? (Aug '15)
|Mar 10
|UFO Conspiracy Guy
|5
|Tour The McKinney Sex Club (Aug '08)
|Mar 10
|Dirty Old Man
|8
