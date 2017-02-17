Virginia Parkway widening project begins in McKinney
The City of McKinney will soon begin a project to expand portions of Virginia Parkway from four to six lanes in both directions, providing much needed extra capacity between U.S. 75 and Ridge Road. No complete closures are planned for the duration of the project and is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2018.
