This 10-Year-Old Invented A Device To Prevent Babies From Dying In Hot Cars

A 10-year-old boy from McKinney, Texas, has invented a device that he hopes will be a life-saving tool that every parent can use - a device to help prevent infant hot car deaths. Fifth-grader Bishop Curry V told NBC-DFW that he was inspired to create the device, which he calls "Oasis," after a baby died in a hot minivan last summer in the nearby city of Melissa.

