Princeton Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Sexual Assault

A Princeton man will serve prison time for the continuous sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child, according to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis. A jury sentenced 32-year-old Matthew Allen from Princeton, Texas, just east of McKinney, to 35 years in the Texas Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole for molesting a girl over a period of five years, beginning when she was nine years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.