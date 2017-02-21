Princeton Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Sexual Assault
A Princeton man will serve prison time for the continuous sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child, according to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis. A jury sentenced 32-year-old Matthew Allen from Princeton, Texas, just east of McKinney, to 35 years in the Texas Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole for molesting a girl over a period of five years, beginning when she was nine years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14)
|Feb 19
|Crazy guy
|7
|The Truth about the Samaritan Inn (Nov '06)
|Feb 17
|Tiredofhearinabtit
|124
|Post OAK Apts in McKinney not safe
|Feb 12
|Angelina
|1
|Who Are the Bad Family Law Attorneys in Collin ... (Feb '10)
|Feb 12
|angel mama
|17
|North Creek (Mar '13)
|Feb 11
|Steve
|23
|Collin County Sheriff's Department wants to fly... (Jun '09)
|Feb 10
|Chippy
|16
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC