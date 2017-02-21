Princeton Man Sentenced to 35 Years f...

Princeton Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Sexual Assault

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: NBC Dallas

A Princeton man will serve prison time for the continuous sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child, according to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis. A jury sentenced 32-year-old Matthew Allen from Princeton, Texas, just east of McKinney, to 35 years in the Texas Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole for molesting a girl over a period of five years, beginning when she was nine years old.

