'No need' for annexation, county residents tell city of Frisco wanting more control over development
Frisco is looking once again at annexing a portion of unincorporated Collin County near Custer Road, but residents there say they want no part of city living. Neighbor after neighbor told the Frisco City Council on Tuesday that they don't want the extra regulation or the extra property taxes.
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Truth about the Samaritan Inn (Nov '06)
|4 hr
|Tiredofhearinabtit
|120
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|Feb 5
|be ware people
|52
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Electrician injured at Boyd has died (Aug '06)
|Feb 2
|alfraqaisalkarni
|3
|Corruption in the Collin County Family Court Sy... (Sep '10)
|Jan 30
|Piarry
|81
|Concerns Over Sidewalk Safety in Collin County
|Jan 27
|Forest
|1
|Were you assaulted by an Acadian Ambulance Serv...
|Jan 27
|Forest
|2
