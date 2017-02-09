McKinney Urban Transit District to ho...

McKinney Urban Transit District to hold first meeting to discuss public transit

Read more: North Texas e-News

The McKinney Urban Transit District board will hold its first meeting to discuss potential options for bringing public transit to the McKinney Urbanized Area. The meeting will be at 4 p.m. Feb. 28 at the John & Judy Gay Library, 6861 Eldorado Pkwy.

