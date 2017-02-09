McKinney Urban Transit District to hold first meeting to discuss public transit
The McKinney Urban Transit District board will hold its first meeting to discuss potential options for bringing public transit to the McKinney Urbanized Area. The meeting will be at 4 p.m. Feb. 28 at the John & Judy Gay Library, 6861 Eldorado Pkwy.
