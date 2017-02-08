McKinney presents solutions for U.S. 380 traffic Read Story Chris Sadeghi

McKinney presents solutions for U.S. ...

McKinney presents solutions for U.S. 380 traffic

Despite recent projects to widen the highway in recent years, growth and congestion have caught up on US Highway 380 in Collin County. The roadway cannot be widened any further so the city of McKinney is considering new ideas to help keep pace with the bustling population and travel along that stretch.

