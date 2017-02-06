McKinney invites residents to U.S. Hi...

McKinney invites residents to U.S. Highway 380 bypass information meeting

1 hr ago Read more: North Texas e-News

The City of McKinney invites residents and stakeholders to attend an informational community meeting on regional mobility initiatives and their impact on transportation planning in McKinney. During the meeting, the city's Planning Department and Engineering Department will answer questions, discuss regional priorities and initiatives, and provide information on projects specifically related to U.S. Hwy.

